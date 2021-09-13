Inquest to be opened into death of man in Sheffield woodland
An inquest is to be opened into the death of a man in woodland in Sheffield at the weekend.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:24 am
The man, who has not been named but was in his 30s, was pronounced dead in a wooded area off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, on Saturday evening.
Emergency services were deployed at around 8.20pm following concerns for the man’s welfare but despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.