Inquest to be opened into death of man in Sheffield woodland

An inquest is to be opened into the death of a man in woodland in Sheffield at the weekend.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:24 am

The man, who has not been named but was in his 30s, was pronounced dead in a wooded area off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were deployed at around 8.20pm following concerns for the man’s welfare but despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man was pronounced dead in woodland off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, in Sheffield at the weekend (Photo: Getty)

POLICE: Man who died after Barnsley town centre attack was 'true gentleman' with the 'biggest heart'

COURT: Sheffield drink and drug driver jailed over crash which left son-in-law paralysed after late night party

CRIME: South Yorkshire police boss responds after survey reveals less than half of victims would report a crime again