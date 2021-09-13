Police confirm death of man in wooded area in Sheffield

A man died in a wooded area in Sheffield over the weekend despite efforts to revive him, it has been confirmed today.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 13th September 2021, 6:35 am

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to a wooded area off Fox Lane, which runs between Frecheville and Gleadless, at 8.20pm on Saturday, September 11.

The force said there were ‘reports of concern’ for a man.

Emergency services attended and attempted to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man died in a wooded area off Fox Lane, which runs between Frecheville and Gleadless, in Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

