South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to a wooded area off Fox Lane, which runs between Frecheville and Gleadless, at 8.20pm on Saturday, September 11.

The force said there were ‘reports of concern’ for a man.

Emergency services attended and attempted to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man died in a wooded area off Fox Lane, which runs between Frecheville and Gleadless, in Sheffield (Photo: Getty)