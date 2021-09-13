Police confirm death of man in wooded area in Sheffield
A man died in a wooded area in Sheffield over the weekend despite efforts to revive him, it has been confirmed today.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to a wooded area off Fox Lane, which runs between Frecheville and Gleadless, at 8.20pm on Saturday, September 11.
The force said there were ‘reports of concern’ for a man.
Emergency services attended and attempted to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
