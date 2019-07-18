Murder probe launched after man dies in Sheffield three weeks after attack
A murder probe has been launched after a man who suffered head injuries in an attack in Chesterfield died in hospital in Sheffield three weeks later.
Derbyshire Constabulary said Phillip Allen, aged 47, was attacked at Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, on Thursday, June 27 and lost his fight for life yesterday.
Mr Allen, who lives at Birchover Court, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, where he remained until his death yesterday.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who was in the Birchover Court area at around 9pm on June 27.
Call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote reference number 19000333851.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.