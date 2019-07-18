Detectives continue to investigate Sheffield stabbing
Detectives are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Sheffield after a man turned up at a city hospital with knife wounds.
The 22-year-old arrived at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital to seek treatment for chest wounds on Tuesday afternoon.
He was assessed then transferred to the Northern General Hospital for treatment, where he remained yesterday.
It has not yet been revealed whether he is still recovering from his ordeal in hospital or if he has been discharged.
No arrests have yet been made over the attack.
It has not yet been disclosed where the stabbing occurred.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.