British teenager 'gang raped' at popular Mediterranean holiday resort

Twelve Israeli tourists have been arrested after a 19-year-old British woman reported being gang raped in a popular Mediterranean holiday resort.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 07:56
Tourists sunbathe on the beach in the resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus (Photo: FLORIAN CHOBLET/AFP/Getty Images)

The teenager lodged a complaint with police in Ayia Napa on the southeast coast of Cyprus yesterday morning, claiming she had been gang-raped the night before.

CRIME: Police release pictures of 37 people wanted over disorder at Sheffield's Steel City derby

According to the Times Of Israel, some of the 12 suspects are aged 16 and 17.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire Police in bid to find missing woman

The alleged rape is reported to have happened in a hotel where the woman and the 12 suspects were all staying separately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

POLICE: Four men charged over police chase on Sheffield estate

Israel's Foreign Office said in a statement that its diplomats had been allowed to speak to the suspects.

They are due in court today for a remand hearing.

More to follow.