More than 400 police officers were drafted from South Yorkshire and the surrounding areas to protect the public during last weekend’s Sheffield derby.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-anticipated showdown between Sheffield Wednesday and United at Hillsborough was attended by 33,827 fans, with eight people arrested during and after the fixture due to a range of alleged incidents, including assaulting an officer and sexual assault.

420 police officers and police workers were on duty for the Steel City derby last week | Dean Atkins

Police describe the fixture as ‘high-risk’ and spent months liaising with both clubs to keep proceedings organised and safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet such a large operation - which required drafting hundreds of off-duty officers, including those from neighbouring forces - proves costly, and while the clubs do pay for some, most costs are absorbed by the force.

Fans on the streets ahead of the Steel City derby, last weekend | NW

Chief Superintendent and commander for the Sheffield derby fixture, Cherie Buttle, said: “Serving and protecting those in attendance, as well as the wider Sheffield community is our priority during a policing operation of football fixtures.

“Following the announcement of a football derby or any high-risk fixture, our planning departments begin their work, ensuring that all aspects of the safety of attendees and our communities are considered.

“Months of planning starts with us liaising with the football clubs and other organisations to ensure our plans are robust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staffing on the day is a mixture of officers already on planned duty, our own officers working overtime, and those on mutual aid from other forces.”

Police on duty for the derby last weekend | Dean Atkins

Chf Supt Buttle added: “It cannot be shied away from that policing football matches has a financial implication on the force.

“The football clubs do financially support our operations, but the majority of the costs are absorbed by the force, and we ensure that we do all we can to maximise efficiency, by utilising officers on duty and reducing overtime and mutual aid.

“During last week’s derby we had 420 officers and staff working on the operation, a combination of South Yorkshire Police officers and teams, and those from neighbouring forces on mutual aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased that the day was enjoyable for fans, with only small pockets of disorder occurring.

“The majority of fans demonstrate their love for the sport and want to enjoy the day with their friends and family, but there is always a small minority who aim to spoil it for others, and eight people were arrested both during and after the fixture.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to the unacceptable behaviour of these small number of fans, and will work with the criminal justice system and the clubs to seek justice for their actions.”