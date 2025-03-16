Sheffield derby: Police, including horses, on streets of Hillsborough ahead of Owls v Blades clash
Officers on horseback are among those deployed to S6 this morning to help retain order when thousands of rival Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans arrive in the city suburb for the Steel City derby, which kicks off 12.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police advised fans and local residents that there would be a heightened police presence on the streets before, during and after the famous fixture.
There are also extra officers in the city centre.
A number of roads have been closed around Hillsborough football stadium.
Ahead of the game, SYP issued a statement about arrangements for pubs fans may wish to visit.
The force said: “In preparation for the highly anticipated football match on Sunday 16 March between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, our officers have spoken to local licenced premises in Hillsborough ahead of the game about our policing plans on the day.
“Our officers will be around Hillsborough and Sheffield city centre for your safety.