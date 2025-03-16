Police are on the streets of Hillsborough this morning ahead of the much-anticipated Steel City derby.

Officers on horseback are among those deployed to S6 this morning to help retain order when thousands of rival Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans arrive in the city suburb for the Steel City derby, which kicks off 12.30pm.

Football fans outside Hillsborough stadium | National World

There are also extra officers in the city centre.

A number of roads have been closed around Hillsborough football stadium.

Leppings Lane

A61 Penistone Road

Fielding Road

Bickerton Road

Vere Road

Police are out in force for the Steel City derby | National World

Ahead of the game, SYP issued a statement about arrangements for pubs fans may wish to visit.

The force said: “In preparation for the highly anticipated football match on Sunday 16 March between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, our officers have spoken to local licenced premises in Hillsborough ahead of the game about our policing plans on the day.

“Our officers will be around Hillsborough and Sheffield city centre for your safety.

“Any decision on changes to opening hours and venue security would be for licences premises themselves to make.”