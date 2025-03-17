After hours of build up and a huge show of numbers on Wadsley Bridge, Wednesday fans had to leave their home turf defeated after the Steel City derby yesterday.

Fifteen minutes later, far more jubilant United fans were let out ready to celebrate in the streets and jeer at Owls on their way to the trams.

The famous fixture, between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, ended 0-1 to the Blades thanks to a goal from Rhian Brewster in the 64th minute.

Here’s a selection of photos of fans on their way out – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Steel City Derby Gloomy Wednesday fans were let out the stadium first, followed by the Blades in high spirits. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Steel City Derby Football fans fill the streets following the match. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Steel City Derby United beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 after a Rhian Brewster goal in the 64th minute. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales