Steel City derby: 12 more pictures of fans after Owls v Blades derby

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 08:23 BST

Here are 12 more photos of football fans leaving Hillsborough yesterday minutes after the end of the Owls v Blades derby.

After hours of build up and a huge show of numbers on Wadsley Bridge, Wednesday fans had to leave their home turf defeated after the Steel City derby yesterday.

Fifteen minutes later, far more jubilant United fans were let out ready to celebrate in the streets and jeer at Owls on their way to the trams.

The famous fixture, between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, ended 0-1 to the Blades thanks to a goal from Rhian Brewster in the 64th minute.

Here’s a selection of photos of fans on their way out – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Gloomy Wednesday fans were let out the stadium first, followed by the Blades in high spirits.

1. Steel City Derby

Gloomy Wednesday fans were let out the stadium first, followed by the Blades in high spirits. | Dean Atkins

Football fans fill the streets following the match.

2. Steel City Derby

Football fans fill the streets following the match. | Dean Atkins

United beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 after a Rhian Brewster goal in the 64th minute.

3. Steel City Derby

United beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 after a Rhian Brewster goal in the 64th minute. | Dean Atkins

Wednesday fans were in high spirits on Wadsley Bridge before the game but left defeated.

4. Steel City derby

Wednesday fans were in high spirits on Wadsley Bridge before the game but left defeated. | Dean Atkins

