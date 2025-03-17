Police have revealed the arrests made on derby day in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers made a number of arrests both during and after yesterday’s Steel City derby at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday played host to Sheffield United.

A heavy police presence outside The Park pub on Wadsley Lane was used to keep fans separate | Dean Atkins

The match was the second Sheffield derby of the season in football’s Championship division, and the first played at Hillsborough for six years.

The arrests made stemmed from alleged incidents ranging from an attack on a police officer, to an alleged sexual assault.

In total, this year’s game saw eight people arrested both during and after the fixture, between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United during Sunday afternoon, said police.

South Yorkshire Police said

> Three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting one of their officers.

> Another was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

> Two people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

> One person was arrested on suspicion of affray.

> One person was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

In total, the match was attended by 33,827 fans, the biggest gate in the Championship on the day.

There was a large police presence in S6 and the city centre before, during and after the game, which kicked off at 12.30pm and was shown live on television.

