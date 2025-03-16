VIDEO: Sheffield derby atmosphere building in Hillsborough ahead of Owls v Blades clash

By Claire Lewis, Alastair Ulke
Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:33 BST
The atmosphere is building in Hillsborough ahead of the much-anticipated Steel City derby, as our video shows.

Today’s game, which kicks off at 12.30pm, will be the second time this season that Sheffield United and Wednesday have met - with both teams having everything to play for, including bragging rights in the Steel City.

Fans in Hillsborough ahead of the Steel City derby
Fans in Hillsborough ahead of the Steel City derby | National World

Derby day scenes in Sheffield
Derby day scenes in Sheffield | National World

The fixture is one of the oldest local rivalries in world football, dating back to the Wharncliffe Charity Cup in April 1891 - making it older than the Liverpool and Manchester derbys.

Derby day in Sheffield
Derby day in Sheffield | National World

Over the years, the clubs have been met 145 times. The Owls won that first ever clash, but The Blades won the most recent clash earlier this season, 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

There is a huge police presence in S6 today, and also in the city centre. Police warned fans and members of the public to expect a heightened presence.

Our video captures fans singing and chanting ahead of the big game.

More to follow.

