VIDEO: Sheffield derby atmosphere building in Hillsborough ahead of Owls v Blades clash
Today’s game, which kicks off at 12.30pm, will be the second time this season that Sheffield United and Wednesday have met - with both teams having everything to play for, including bragging rights in the Steel City.
The fixture is one of the oldest local rivalries in world football, dating back to the Wharncliffe Charity Cup in April 1891 - making it older than the Liverpool and Manchester derbys.
Over the years, the clubs have been met 145 times. The Owls won that first ever clash, but The Blades won the most recent clash earlier this season, 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
There is a huge police presence in S6 today, and also in the city centre. Police warned fans and members of the public to expect a heightened presence.
Our video captures fans singing and chanting ahead of the big game.
More to follow.