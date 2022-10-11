News you can trust since 1887
Middlesbrough v Sheffield United: Police seek men who attended Championship match, after fans threw missiles

Three men who attended the Championship clash between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are wanted by police after missiles were allegedly thrown by fans.

By Robert Cumber
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cleveland Police have shared photos of three people they are trying to trace in connection with trouble during the match at Boro’s Riverside Stadium, which ended in a 2-2 draw, on August 14.

Police said the person in picture number 1 is a Middlesbrough supporter wanted in connection with a missile allegedly being thrown towards the away supporters. The man in picture number number 3, said the force, is a Sheffield United supporter wanted for allegedly being in possession of alcohol in view of the playing area. And police said the person in picture number 4 is a Sheffield United supporter wanted in connection with a missile allegedly being thrown at home fans, and with aggressive and abusive behaviour during the match.

A fourth man who was being sought has been identified. Call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting SE22143632.

Cleveland Police are seeking the three men pictured after trouble at the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United on August 14

