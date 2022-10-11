Cleveland Police have shared photos of three people they are trying to trace in connection with trouble during the match at Boro’s Riverside Stadium, which ended in a 2-2 draw , on August 14.

Police said the person in picture number 1 is a Middlesbrough supporter wanted in connection with a missile allegedly being thrown towards the away supporters. The man in picture number number 3, said the force, is a Sheffield United supporter wanted for allegedly being in possession of alcohol in view of the playing area. And police said the person in picture number 4 is a Sheffield United supporter wanted in connection with a missile allegedly being thrown at home fans, and with aggressive and abusive behaviour during the match.