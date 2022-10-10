Pictured is Leon Robinson, aged 38, of Middlesex Street, Barnsley, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 13 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to sending malicious electronic communications, to using threatening behaviour, and to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Leon Robinson, aged 38, had been arguing with his former partner at her home because he thought she had been cheating on him and after she left police found the defendant shouting and making threats from a window.

Prosecuting barrister Fatima Zafar said the complainant had earlier visited her ex-partner and had not been returning Robinson’s calls and there was a suggestion she had been cheating on him.

Ms Zafar added Robinson shouted at his ex-partner from a window and threatened to throw acid in her face, let gas out of the boiler, pour methylated spirit over himself and set himself and the house alight, and he also threatened to throw hot, chip pan oil at a police officer.

Judge David Dixon told Robinson: “You were threatening all and sundry. Threatening to pour hot, chip pan oil saying you had possession of a knife and threatening to kill yourself and more.”

Ms Zafar added Robinson’s phone also revealed he had sent 46 messages during the incident between 11pm and 1am, on June 16, including many threats saying he did not care who got hurt.

Judge Dixon told Robinson: “You were making malicious communications to your then partner. Again the comments on the phone were absolutely appalling and the sort of things that would cause anyone concern.”

Police became so concerned that they arranged for nearby neighbours’ homes to be evacuated, according to Ms Zafar, before Robinson, of Middlesex Street, at Worsbrough Common, left the property and was arrested. He was found to have a Stanley knife.

Robinson, who has 52 convictions for 117 offences, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress. He also admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker relating to three officers when he became violent in police custody in the early hours of June 17 after the initial incident.

Ms Zafar said Robinson had shouted and sworn at the three officers and he pushed one of them and threatened to throw a chair towards another.

Defence barrister David Barradell said Robinson who is hard-working struggles with his emotions but he is highly-motivated to address his drug issues. He added what happened at the police station was an “aggressive tantrum” by someone who could not control his emotions and he reacted badly when he realised he was to be remanded in custody.

Mr Barradell also said Robinson knows he has to break this cycle of offending and he has self-referred to the charity Humankind for support with his drug problem.

Judge Dixon told Robinson: “You lost your temper and you were unable to control your emotions and you behaved in an utterly deplorable way to members of the custody team and officers.”

