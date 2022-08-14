Chris Wilder says Sheffield United "ready to rock and roll" after Middlesbrough draw

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were twice pegged back by Boro after leading through Sander Berge and then Ryan Giles' own goal, with two goals from Chuba Akpom earning his side a share of the spoils against the Blades at the Riverside.

Wilder, who led the Blades to two promotions in the space of three seasons during his time at Bramall Lane as well as a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, admitted: "I right enjoyed it. I think they're outstanding, a really good side with proper support.

"They kept, apart from Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale], the side that went well for a season and they know their way around a football pitch.

"They were well coached before and well coached now. It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe.

"When you see the teams who get touted at the start of the season, I don't know how we're in that. Some of the clubs coming down I think are maybe in a transitional period but Sheff United aren't in a transitional period.

"I think they're ready to ready to rock and roll and have some really good players. Look at the bench, Oli McBurnie and Rhian [Brewster] coming on, and the attitude of the group is really good.

Middlesbrough player Chuba Akpom (c) heads in the second Boro goal against Sheffield United (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"They're not milky or flaky. So for us to get off the canvas is really good for us. Paul will feel they could have won it, we felt like we could have won it.

"It was a really good game."

Wilder also praised the performance of referee Andre Marriner, despite acknowleging both sides had cause for complaint about some decisions.

"I thought the ref was outstanding," Wilder added.

"You talk about leniency and I thought he referred the game absolutely perfectly. I congratulated him on the best performance I've seen in a long time. You can't get everything right but he let it go.

"We could moan and groan about things and so could Paul, tackles were flying in and physical contact.