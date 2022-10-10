Sheffield crime: The 9 worst street for reported violent and sex crimes - is yours on the list?
These are the nine streets in Sheffield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes have been reported to the police.
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for August 2022.
The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the nine worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in August 2022.
Six of the nine streets with the highest number of crime reports are located in Sheffield city centre.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, October 10, 2022.