The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for August 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the nine worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in August 2022.

Six of the nine streets with the highest number of crime reports are located in Sheffield city centre.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, October 10, 2022.

1. West Street, Sheffield city centre: 18 The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in August 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street with 18. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Smilter Lane, Fir Vale (next to Northern General Hospital): 16 Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, next to Northern General Hospital, was the location in Sheffield where the second-highest number of reports of violent or sexual crime were made in Sheffield in August 2022, with a total of 16. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. High Street, Sheffield city centre: 11 A total of 11 reports of violent or sexual crime were made on High Street in Sheffield city centre in August 2022, making it the third worst location in the city for reports of such crimes. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Bishop Street, Sheffield city centre: 10 Bishop Street is Sheffield city centre was the fourth worst location for reported violent or sexual crimes, with a total of 10 reports made in August 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales