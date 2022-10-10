Now they are appealing for more witnesses to try to help them track down whoever assaulted Gary, who needed surgery after being assaulted in his wheelchair on his way home from a Sheffield pub at around 10pm on September 25.

Officers running the investigation say that they have exhausted their lines of enquiry, which included looking at CCTV pictures.

Police investigating an attack which left Sheffield former pool world champion Gary Swift, pictured, with a fractured skull say they have hit a dead end.

Gary, aged 50, who was the English Pool Association wheelchair world champion three times, had been to The Fox, in Beighton, after getting back from a tournament in Mansfield at around 10pm, when he was attacked on Robin Lane.

He said one of them ran towards him and attacked him with a punch – breaking his jaw and eye socket, and leaving him needing an operation. He has now had surgery on the injuries, at the Hallamshire Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement on the investigation into the incident.

They said: “Police received reports of an assault on Robin Lane, Sheffield on Sunday 25 September.

“It is reported that a man was punched in the face by an unknown man.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered facial injuries.

“All lines of enquiry, including viewing available CCTV footage, have been exhausted and the investigation has been filed pending any new information.

