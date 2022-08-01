Police and paramedics were called to Meersbrook Park on July 17 shortly before 12.30pm to reports that a man had been assaulted near to the playground there.

A 31-year-old man was found with injuries to his hand and head.

A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, after police and paramedics were called to Meersbrook Park in Sheffield. Henry Lyon, aged 27, of Welby Place, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 17 (file photo by Brian Eyre)

A 27-year-old man has now been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.