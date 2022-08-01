Police and paramedics were called to Meersbrook Park on July 17 shortly before 12.30pm to reports that a man had been assaulted near to the playground there.
A 31-year-old man was found with injuries to his hand and head.
A 27-year-old man has now been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Henry Lyon, of Welby Place, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 17.