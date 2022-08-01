Meersbrook Park attack: Man charged with assaulting emergency worker in Sheffield

A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker in a Sheffield park.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:05 pm

Police and paramedics were called to Meersbrook Park on July 17 shortly before 12.30pm to reports that a man had been assaulted near to the playground there.

A 31-year-old man was found with injuries to his hand and head.

Read More

Read More
The most dangerous places in Sheffield including Arundel Gate, Pitsmoor and Fir ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, after police and paramedics were called to Meersbrook Park in Sheffield. Henry Lyon, aged 27, of Welby Place, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 17 (file photo by Brian Eyre)

A 27-year-old man has now been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Henry Lyon, of Welby Place, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

Crime: Police probe into Sheffield killing extends 'across a number of countries'

People: Friends of 20-year-old Sheffield festivalgoer launch appeal to support his family after tragic death