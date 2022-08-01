Kavan Brissett, aged 21, died after a knife attack in Upperthorpe in August 2018.

The promising boxer was stabbed on a car park but despite the efforts of medics at the scene and in hospital he died a few days later.

The fourth anniversary of the death of Kavan Brissett in Sheffield is approaching

Kavan’s killer remains at large, and today South Yorkshire Police revealed that enquiries are now being carried out in a number of countries as part of the murder investigation.

Police have named Ahmed Farrah as someone who could hold vital information about the killing.

Farrah, who is in his early 30s, known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV cameras at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

Farrah was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was attacked.

He was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run but then disappeared.

Police later revealed that his passport was never seized before he vanished.

In an update about the murder probe, South Yorkshire Police said: “Efforts are ongoing to locate Ahmed Farah in connection to Kavan Brissett’s murder.

“As we have reason to believe he may have travelled out of the UK, enquiries to locate Ahmed Farah extend across a number of countries.”

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to Ahmed’s arrest was made available earlier in the police probe but failed to work.

In a recent Facebook post, Kavan’s mum, Emma Hamilton said she has received no personal updates about the case from South Yorkshire Police for the past two years.

She said a new senior investigating officer was assigned to the case two years ago but they have not yet met.

In a statement issued to mark the first anniversary of Kavan's death, his loved ones said: “Perhaps healing will become easier when Kav is brought some justice.”