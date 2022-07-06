According to police.uk, crime in Sheffield has been on the rise since May 2021, with 1419 crimes taking place in May 2021 compared to 1692 crimes in April 2022.

Crime over the past year in the city peaked in October 2021 when crime levels in the city hit 1830 for the month, and 1827 in the following month of November.

The statistics also show the most common crime in Sheffield in April 2022, which was violence and sexual offences with 462 taking place throughout the month.

Anti-social behaviour, public order and vehicle crime also ranked highly on the most common crimes list.

With the statistical rise in crime in the city, we asked the Star readers where they think the most dangerous areas of Sheffield are – here is what people said.

1. Arundel Gate Part of the city centre which has seen 881 crimes in just April 2022, Arundel Gate was a common answer for the most dangerous area in the city. In February this year, a man was threatened and had his car stolen in an early morning robbery in just one example of crime to take place in the area this year.

2. Page Hall Another popular answer by readers for the most dangerous area, Page Hall was subject to 66 prosecutions for drug, assault and driving offences from January to June last year.

3. Pitsmoor According to ilivehere.co.uk, Pitsmoor saw 543 street level crimes in March 2022 with violent crime being the most common crime in the area.

4. Parson Cross Parson Cross was one of the most popular answers given by Star readers for the most dangerous place in Sheffield. The area, in the North of Sheffield, was subject to a stabbing incident in December 2021 in which a 15-year-old boy was attacked.