Max Shaw tragically died after falling ill at the event and being rushed to hospital, and the fundraiser is hoping to help cover funeral costs as well.

Callum Scaman, who set up the GoFundMe, said: "I’d just like to first of all thank everyone who has donated, you don’t understand the smile it has put on his mum’s face.”

Image from Facebook. Max Shaw, aged 20, from Holmfirth, died after taking ill during Bassfest in Sheffield.

“Max was my best mate, we’ve grown up together since primary school.”

Callum said he has been touched by the amount of people who have donated already, many of whom he doesn’t know.

The hope is for the fundraiser to raise a total of £5,000 and, after just two days, the fundraiser is over halfway to the target.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised £2,721 from 110 donations.

Callum said Max was “energetic and lively… got along with everyone” and “put everyone before himself.”

He said he set up the GoFundMe he wanted to do his part to support his best friend’s family.

On the fundraiser, Callum wrote: “As any mother and father would know it would be pure heartbreak & sadness to lose a child at any age never mind at 20 years of age.”

He said to The Star: "It’s going to a family that needs it, who are down bad and it does hurt. It will help them a lot.”