Meadowhall: Police reveal details of anti-terror operation at megamall

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Police have revealed details of an operation at Meadowhall aimed at combating a terrorist attack after officers appeared on malls.

Officers trained to identify the “tell-tale signs” of criminals planning something staged a high profile intervention at the shopping centre.

They spoke to members of staff, security and shoppers to build a “network of vigilance,” as part of Project Servator.

Police officers staged a high profile operation at Meadowhall.placeholder image
Police officers staged a high profile operation at Meadowhall. | syp

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the aim was to identify and disrupt the sort of information gathering a criminal does when planning to commit a criminal act, including terrorist attacks.

They urged people to report things which didn’t seem to fit with “day-to-day life,” like an unattended bag, someone filming CCTV cameras or the entrance and exit to a building.

They added: “Don't think someone else will sort it. Report it to a police officer, member of staff or security. Remember to always call 999 in an emergency.”

The force also uses “less obvious resources” including undercover officers and live CCTV to stop criminals before they strike.

The national policing tactic has been used in busy locations, shopping centres and events across the country since 2022.

