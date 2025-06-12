A new independent eatery is set to open within yards of two rivals at the ‘posh end’ of Meadowhall.

Harriet’s says it will bring a ‘taste of Yorkshire’ to the centre this summer.

The megamall’s website shows it will be in a ground floor unit next to the entrance to the new Frasers department store at the end of Park Avenue.

Harriet's is set to have seating and a counter in the mall at the end of Park Lane, outside Frasers, in Meadowhall. | Harriet's

Images show it will also have seating and a counter in the centre of the mall, replacing a Costa. It will be five yards from a Pret-a-Manger inside Frasers. Caffe Massarella operates directly above.

Park Avenue is known as the posh end of Meadowhall thanks to shops including Frasers, Flannels and Kurt Gieger.

Amelia Massarella, Harriet’s co-founder, said: “I am so excited for the opening of Harriet's, we have worked so hard on creating something different for shoppers to experience, but also ensuring that we work with local suppliers to celebrate what Yorkshire has to offer.

Harriet's cafe at Meadowhall says it will offer a 'taste of Yorkshire' | Meadowhall

“Having grown up in Yorkshire, it has been a real pleasure to discover so much about the region’s food and drink offerings that not many people would know exist. I look forward to welcoming customers to Harriet's this summer.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall said: “We’re delighted to welcome Harriet’s to Meadowhall this summer, reinforcing our commitment to championing Yorkshire’s thriving independent business community.

The end of Park Lane used to have a Costa cafe outside Debenhams but both have closed. | NW

“Harriet’s represents a fantastic addition that encapsulates the quality and creativity our region has to offer.

“With a focus on sourcing ingredients locally, Harriet’s will give shoppers the opportunity to enjoy some of the finest food from suppliers throughout Yorkshire.”

Meadowhall says it has 290 stores, 50 places to eat and drink and an 11-screen cinema.