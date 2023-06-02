A Sheffield woman who was found dead at a house in Hillsborough this week was last seen two weeks ago at a family member’s funeral.

It comes after the house in Hillsborough has been under police guard for three days as forensic teams investigate.

It has emerged Emily has been missing since May 19 when she was last seen at a family member’s funeral, reportedly in Leeds.

A police spokesperson confirmed this morning (Friday, June 2) that Emily Sanderson died of head injuries. A murder investigation is currently underway.

Her family have been appealing online for help find her in the last three days, while her disappearance was reported to the police on May 25.

Her niece posted a photo of her to Facebook on May 30, writing: “This is my auntie at my grandad’s funeral 11 days ago. My auntie has been missing for 11 days, not spoke to her kids or her mum, the police looking for her. We are all worried sick about you, we love you and need you home safe.”

The niece also wrote that Emily was known to have links to Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford and London.

South Yorkshire Police did not publish a missing persons appeal in the five days between her being reported on May 25 and the discovery of her body on May 30.

Emily Sanderson, 48, from Sheffield, was found dead at a property on Crofton Street in Hillsborough on May 30. She was last seen or heard from on May 19 at a family member's funeral.

It is not known at what point during the three day investigation at the house at Crofton Avenue that officers positively identified her.

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for “mandatory” reasons, but did not state why.

Emily Sanderson’s cause of death has been given as head injuries.

No one has yet been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon is still in place around a house in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, after a body was discovered three days ago (May 30).

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (May 31) on suspicion of assisting offenders and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Emily’s family is ‘receiving support from specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time’.

Neighbours on Crofton Avenue told The Star how the guarded house had been recently sold and they were not aware that anyone lived there.

An appeal has also been launched for anyone who can help police trace Emily’s steps after her disappearance and leading up to her death to come forward.

Sheffield residents are being urged to look at Emily’s photo and think whether they have seen her, as well as to check their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage if they live in the area around Crofton Avenue.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should call South Yorkshire Police 101, quoting incident number 389 of May 30.

You can also submit any dashcam, video doorbell or CCTV footage you feel may be helpful to the investigation by emailing it to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject title.