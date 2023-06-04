News you can trust since 1887
Mark Nicholls: Man charged with murder of missing woman Emily Sanderson who was found dead in Hillsborough

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in Sheffield five days after she had been reported missing.
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

Emily Sanderson’s body was found inside a property on Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, last Tuesday, May 30, at around midday. The 48-year-old had been reported missing the previous Thursday, May 25, having not been seen or heard from since Friday, May 19, when she attended a family funeral.

South Yorkshire Police today announced that Mark Nicholls, aged 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, had been charged with her murder. The force said Nicholls, who was arrested on Friday and charged yesterday, Saturday, June 3, had been remanded in custody and would appear at court tomorrow, Monday, June 5.

A forensic post mortem examination determined Ms Sanderson had died of head injuries. A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.

Emily Sanderson was found dead at an address in Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday, May 30. Mark Nicholls, aged 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, has been charged with her murder.Emily Sanderson was found dead at an address in Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday, May 30. Mark Nicholls, aged 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, has been charged with her murder.
South Yorkshire Police did not publish a missing persons appeal in the five days between her being reported on May 25 and the discovery of her body on May 30. It has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is not known at what stage, between her body being discovered on Tuesday and police naming her three days later on Friday, officers had positively identified Ms Sanderson.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said the property where Ms Sanderson was found had undergone ‘painstaking and extensive forensic examination’, which she said was necessary to ‘gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened’.

She added: “Emily was reported missing to police on Thursday, May 25, after she had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday. Emily’s family and friends are understandably devastated by her death. I’d reiterate her family’s desire for privacy as they grieve their tragic loss.”