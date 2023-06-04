A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in Sheffield five days after she had been reported missing.

South Yorkshire Police today announced that Mark Nicholls, aged 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, had been charged with her murder. The force said Nicholls, who was arrested on Friday and charged yesterday, Saturday, June 3, had been remanded in custody and would appear at court tomorrow, Monday, June 5.

A forensic post mortem examination determined Ms Sanderson had died of head injuries. A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.

Emily Sanderson was found dead at an address in Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday, May 30. Mark Nicholls, aged 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, has been charged with her murder.

South Yorkshire Police did not publish a missing persons appeal in the five days between her being reported on May 25 and the discovery of her body on May 30. It has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is not known at what stage, between her body being discovered on Tuesday and police naming her three days later on Friday, officers had positively identified Ms Sanderson.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said the property where Ms Sanderson was found had undergone ‘painstaking and extensive forensic examination’, which she said was necessary to ‘gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened’.