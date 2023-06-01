A woman is in police custody after being arrested as part of a murder probe following the discovery of a body in a house in Sheffield.

The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders following the discovery of a body in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, on Tuesday, May 30.

Details on the deceased, including their gender, have not yet been released by the police.

South Yorkshire Police explained: “The conditions inside the property where the body was found means that there are going to be some delays, while we allow for meticulous forensic examination of the scene and determine who the individual is.”

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a death in Hillsborough, Sheffield, which is being treated as murder (Photos: Alastair Ulke)

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, the senior investigating officer for the investigation, said: “In the last 24 hours since this individual’s body was discovered, significant work has been completed and remains ongoing to establish the circumstances behind this incident as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“I understand that the local community and wider public will have questions about what happened, and we are doing our utmost to find answers to those questions.

“I’d therefore ask that the public refrain from speculating or sharing information on social media that could cause considerable upset to this person’s potential family and friends.”

“We have one person under arrest and are pursuing multiple other lines of enquiry. Residents of Crofton Avenue can expect to see a continued police presence over the coming days,” she added.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call 101 quoting incident number 389 of 30 May 2023.