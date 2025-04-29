Jordan Winder: Man wanted over "serious assault" has links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are asking for the public’s help to find this man, who is wanted over a “serious assault” and is believed to have links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

The appeal to locate Jordan Winder has been issued by Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Winder is from the Chapel St Leonards area but is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Skegness.

Winder is from the Chapel St Leonards area in Lincolnshire but is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and SkegnessWinder is from the Chapel St Leonards area in Lincolnshire but is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Skegness
Winder is from the Chapel St Leonards area in Lincolnshire but is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Skegness | Lincolnshire Police

“He is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are now asking for anyone with information to get in touch, there are several ways you can contact us.”

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Anyone who can help the force to trace Winder should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

You can also email [email protected] putting reference number 24000176724 in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. See less

Related topics:RotherhamDoncaster
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice