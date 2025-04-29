Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of an ice hockey player during a game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena will face no charges.

Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023. He was 29.

Adam Johnson | Nottingham Panthers

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

On November 14, 2023, Sheffield Steelers player Matthew Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was released on bail, and has been rebailed seven times without charges since then.

Now, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced it will not bring charges in the case.

A statement released today (April 29) reads: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided it will not bring criminal charges against a professional ice hockey player following the death of Adam Johnson during a match between The Sheffield Steelers and The Nottingham Panthers.”

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident. The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.

“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Matthew Petgrave's Crowd Justice page, where he says he is fundraising to help him afford legal costs. | Matthew Petgrave

Although Mr Petgrave has never been named by South Yorkshire Police, he went public about his arrest in December 2024.

The 32-year-old named himself as part of a fundraising appeal on the website CrowdJustice.com, where he aksed for donations towards his legal fees.

He wrote: “I am seeking help to cover some of my legal costs whilst I am subject to Police bail, as well as additional costs if the matter proceeds to criminal court. Any remaining funds will be donated to initiatives that promote safety in hockey.”

Mr Petgrave called Adam’s death “a tragic accident” and that the ongoing police investigation had been “long and challenging.”

Fans pay their respects to Adam Johnson in Nottingham | Anita Maric / SWNS

He wrote: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me, including my teammates, fellow players, and league personnel, who have stood by me from the beginning and continue to do so. Your support has been invaluable to me and my family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mr Petgrave, a Canadian national, also said his UK Visa had expired and was unable to work as a professional ice hockey player.

Following Adam’s death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

Every ice hockey team in the country now also has its own catastrophic bleed kit thanks to a fundraising campaign.

It is understood the Nottingham Panthers officially retired Adam’s number 47 jersey at the team's home game against Fife Flyers on Saturday, December 14.

“Adam was a top player, but he was an even better human being,” Panthers CEO Omar Pacha said at a pre-game ceremony attended by members of Adam’s family.