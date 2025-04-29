Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were pictured at the scene of Procast Fencing & Pacing in Petre Street, Brightside, near Pitsmoor, where a blaze broke out at around 4.17am today (April 29).

Photos show how the business’ premises have been severely damaged in the fire, with piles of burnt wood from what appear to have once been pallets littering the work yard.

The large scale response by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue can be seen in these photos released by the force today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

1 . Fire on Petre Street, Sheffield A Sheffield business, Procast Fencing & Paving, has been severely damaged in a fire at their premises on Petre Street in Brightside. | SYFR Photo Sales

