Pitsmoor fire: Pictures show wreckage of fencing yard following huge fire in Sheffield industrial estate

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:22 BST

A Sheffield business is picking up the pieces today following a huge fire at their site on a Sheffield industrial estate this morning.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were pictured at the scene of Procast Fencing & Pacing in Petre Street, Brightside, near Pitsmoor, where a blaze broke out at around 4.17am today (April 29).

Photos show how the business’ premises have been severely damaged in the fire, with piles of burnt wood from what appear to have once been pallets littering the work yard.

The large scale response by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue can be seen in these photos released by the force today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A Sheffield business, Procast Fencing & Paving, has been severely damaged in a fire at their premises on Petre Street in Brightside.

1. Fire on Petre Street, Sheffield

A Sheffield business, Procast Fencing & Paving, has been severely damaged in a fire at their premises on Petre Street in Brightside. | SYFR

