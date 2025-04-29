Sheffield green belt: Over 1,000 sign petition against 945 homes in Grenoside ahead of public meeting
The petition, called ‘Prevent Development on Grenoside's Green Belt’, was set up by Vickie Fletcher after The Star reported plans for the village, which include almost 1,000 homes on three sites, a secondary school, SEND school (special educational needs and disabilities) and ‘multi-faith burial ground’.
The public meeting is at 7pm tonight (Tuesday, April 29) at Grenoside Reading Room at 42a School Lane.
The petition states: “Grenoside is known for its lush landscapes, scenic beauty, and crucial green belt areas that provide much-needed green lungs to our community.
“The proposal to build on this invaluable green belt threatens not only the environment but also the community's well-being and heritage. We must act now to preserve this pristine landscape for present and future generations.”
Sarah signed the petition and commented: “Building on our beautiful greenbelt land is completely unacceptable, considering that Sheffield has dozens of areas of brownfield land, and land that's previously been developed and is now vacant…Grenoside doesn't have the facilities or infrastructure to support hundreds more homes.”
Kay said: “Of all the proposed new homes on green belt, almost 25 per cent are in S35. This is totally disproportionate.”
Nigel signed and said: “Developers have massive land banks they have been sitting on for years letting the prices rise, build there first and leave the green belt alone.”
Sheffield City Council has put forward 14 green belt sites for 3,529 homes and 130 acres for business as part of the city’s Local Plan - a blueprint for development over the next 14 years.
Grenoside is earmarked for three green belt housing developments: 609 homes on land to the south of The Wheel and between Creswick Avenue and Yew Lane, 148 homes at Wheel Lane and Middleton Lane and 188 homes near Holme Lane Farm on Halifax Road.
It could also have a secondary school and SEND school on land to the south of Wheel Lane, Creswick Avenue and Yew Lane and a 10-acre burial ground.
- An earlier report on green belt development in Grenoside include a photo of Helen Doncaster’s house and fields on Wheel Lane. She would like to make clear she is not the landowner and has no say over the sale or use of any neighbouring land.
