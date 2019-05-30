Man stabbed on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield in 'isolated' incident, say police
A stabbing on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield is being treated as an ‘isolated’ incident, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Emergency services were called to Renathorpe Road just before 7.30am today following reports that a man had been stabbed.
The 26-year-old was found with injuries to his stomach and was taken to hospital for surgery, but he is not believed to be in a life threatening condition.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in police custody this morning while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.
LATEST: Police deal with second major incident on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield in less than a week
South Yorkshire Police said it is being treated as an ‘isolated incident’.
The force said: “There is no risk to the wider public.”