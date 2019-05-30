Police deal with second major incident on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield in less than a week
Police officers are dealing with a second major incident on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield in less than a week.
Officers were deployed to Renathorpe Road at around 7.40am following reports that a man had been stabbed.
Paramedics raced to the scene and an air ambulance was also scrambled.
A police cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene this morning.
The stabbing comes six days after emergency services were alerted to a major incident on nearby Gregg House Road.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
On that occasion, six children were taken to hospital and two – Blake Barrass, 14, and 13-year-old Tristan Barrass – were later pronounced dead.
Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been accused of two counts of murder and three attempted murders.
Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of murdering Blake and Tristan.
The other children involved in the case cannot be named for legal reasons.
More to follow.