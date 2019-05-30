SHIREGREEN STABBING: Everything known about knife attack in Sheffield

As a man is treated in hospital after a stabbing on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield, here is everything known so far:

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 10:30

- Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 7.30am today.

APPEAL: Police ask for help to find a missing woman from Sheffield

A man was stabbed on Renathorpe Road in Shiregreen this morning (Pic: Lee Peace)

- Reports were received that a man had been stabbed in Renathorpe Road, Shiregreen.

CRIME: Women arrested over stabbing on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield

- Police and paramedics discovered a 26-year-old man with injuries to his stomach.

LATEST: Police deal with second major incident on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield in less than a week

- He was taken to the Northern General Hospital, where he is due to undergo surgery, but his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

- An air ambulance landed in Shiregreen after reports of the stabbing were received.

- The crime scene has been taped off and is under police guard as officers carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

- Two women have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

- They remain in police custody this morning as officers piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

- The stabbing happened close to Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, where six children were taken to hospital last Friday before two boys – aged 13 and 14 – were later pronounced dead.

- Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with murdering 14-year-old Blake Barrass and 13-year-old Tristen Barrass. She is also accused of three counts of attempted murder.

- Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is accused of murdering Blake and Tristan.

- The two Shiregreen incidents are not linked.

 

 

 