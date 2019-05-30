Women arrested over stabbing on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield

Two women have been arrested over a stabbing on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 10:09

South Yorkshire Police said the women were arrested after a man was stabbed in Renathorpe Road at around 7.30am today.

Two women were arrested after a stabbing in Renathorpe Road, Shiregreen, this morning (Pic: Lee Peace)

A 26-year-old man was taken to the Northern General Hospital after he was stabbed in his stomach.

He requires surgery but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The two woman arrested over the incident are being held on suspicion of wounding with intent.

