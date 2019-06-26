Man released from hospital with 'life changing injuries' after stabbing in Doncaster
A man has been released from hospital with ‘life changing injuries’ after being stabbed in a Doncaster street.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 07:22
The man was attacked in Duke’s Crescent, Edlington, just before 11.40pm on Friday, June 21.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim, who was 26 when the attack happened but is now 27, was taken to hospital with slash wounds to his upper arm.
His injuries were described as ‘life-changing’.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,049 of June 21.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.