Killer on the run 10 months after fatal stabbing in Sheffield
A killer remains on the run 10 months after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.
The killer of a man stabbed to death in an alleyway in Sheffield remains on the run 10 months after the fatal knife attack.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was fatally wounded in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 , last year.
He was stabbed in his chest and died in hospital four days later but his killer still remains at large.
Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.
They believe 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information about the incident and a £5,000 Crimestopppers reward is available for information leading to his arrest.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV cameras arriving at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the night Kavan was stabbed.
He was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident.
Farrah returned to the hospital the following morning but has not been seen since.
Anyone who spots Farrah should call 999 immediately.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to pass on any other information on where he might be.
To speak to detectives direct, call the incident room call 01709 443507.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.