Drug den discovered during police raid in Sheffield
A large number of cannabis plants have been found during a police raid in Sheffield this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 12:17
South Yorkshire Police said 216 plants were discovered during a search of a property in Lydgate Lane, Crookes.
Two men, aged 29 and 36, have been arrested along with a 29-year-old woman.
In a brief tweet, the Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drugs warrant executed in the Crookes area this morning, three detained, large find of cannabis plants.”
