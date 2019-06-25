Drug den discovered during police raid in Sheffield

A large number of cannabis plants have been found during a police raid in Sheffield this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 12:17

South Yorkshire Police said 216 plants were discovered during a search of a property in Lydgate Lane, Crookes.

Read More

Read More
Patient airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Doncaster
Cannabis plants found in Crookes this morning

Two men, aged 29 and 36, have been arrested along with a 29-year-old woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In a brief tweet, the Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drugs warrant executed in the Crookes area this morning, three detained, large find of cannabis plants.”

CRIME: Killer on the run 10 months after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

LATEST: Teenage boy charged with knife and gun offences in Sheffield

More to follow.