Fear grows for missing University of Sheffield student
Fear is growing for the welfare of University of Sheffield student who has now been missing for over a week.
Francisco Parente was last seen on Western Road in Crookes on Sunday, June 16, at around 6pm, and has not been heard from since.
Police say the 22-year-old’s disappearance is ‘extremely out of character’ and both they and his family are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.
Francisco was wearing a blue anorak, blue jeans and brown leather slip-on shoes when he was last seen, and he is believed to have a tent, rucksack and sleeping bag with him.
South Yorkshire Police today issued a renewed appeal for information, saying: “We know that Francisco has plenty of friends at university and has links to the union's Socialist Students Society. We are keen to hear from any of his friends or associates who knows where he may have gone.
We also know he is a keen user of social media and, again, if any of his friends online have any idea about his whereabouts or places he may have gone, we want to hear from you.”
Francisco’s mother, Ana Pires, who described herself as being ‘beyond worried’, has told how she spoke to him on the day he went missing and he seemed ‘fine’.
Anyone with information regarding Francisco’s possible whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 895 of June 18.