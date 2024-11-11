Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man under investigation following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has now been re-bailed for the sixth time, more than a year on from the tragic incident.

29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man arrested on November 14, 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Monday, November 11, 2024) confirmed that the man has now been re-bailed once again.

This is now the sixth time the man in question has been re-bailed, with the other occasions being in February 2024, April 2024, May 2024, June 2024 and September 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: "We have been working meticulously to fully understand the unprecedented circumstances in which Adam sadly lost his life.

"This complex investigation into Adam's death remains ongoing and we are continuing to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam's family at this time."