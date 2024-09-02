Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man under investigation following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed once again, police confirmed this afternoon.

29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man arrested on November 14, 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed.

Speaking today (September 2, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man has now been further re-bailed until Monday, November 11, 2024.

“He has today (Monday, September 2) been further re-bailed until November 11, 2024,” the spokesperson said. This is now the fifth time the man in question has been re-bailed, with the other occasions being February 2024, April 2024, May 2024 and June 2024.