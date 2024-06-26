Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man arrested in connection to the death of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson has been re-bailed, South Yorkshire Police have announced.

Adam died aged 29 after sustaining a fatal injury in a game between the Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 29, 2023.

The American athlete was rushed to hospital from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Speaking today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been further re-bailed until September 2, 2024

A post-mortem investigation examination confirmed Adam had died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on November 14, 2023, and was later bailed under police investigation. On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man had again been re-bailed - this time to September 2, 2024.