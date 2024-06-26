Adam Johnson: Man arrested in connection to death of Nottingham ice hockey star in Sheffield is re-bailed

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 26th Jun 2024, 19:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The man arrested in connection to the death of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson has been re-bailed, South Yorkshire Police have announced.

Adam died aged 29 after sustaining a fatal injury in a game between the Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 29, 2023.

The American athlete was rushed to hospital from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Speaking today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been further re-bailed until September 2, 2024Speaking today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been further re-bailed until September 2, 2024
Speaking today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been further re-bailed until September 2, 2024 | Mix

A post-mortem investigation examination confirmed Adam had died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on November 14, 2023, and was later bailed under police investigation. On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man had again been re-bailed - this time to September 2, 2024.

The force have said the investigation is ongoing and added: “If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively.”

Related topics:Adam JohnsonSheffieldNottinghamSheffield SteelersHospital