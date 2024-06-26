Adam Johnson: Man arrested in connection to death of Nottingham ice hockey star in Sheffield is re-bailed
Adam died aged 29 after sustaining a fatal injury in a game between the Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 29, 2023.
The American athlete was rushed to hospital from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, where he was sadly pronounced dead.
A post-mortem investigation examination confirmed Adam had died as a result of a neck injury.
A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on November 14, 2023, and was later bailed under police investigation. On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man had again been re-bailed - this time to September 2, 2024.
The force have said the investigation is ongoing and added: “If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively.”