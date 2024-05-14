Adam Johnson: Man arrested over hockey player's alleged manslaughter in Sheffield is re-bailed again

Adam was fatally injured with the blade from an opponent’s ice skate in October last year.

A man under investigation over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed a second time.

29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who tragically died after being injured on the ice at Sheffield Arena. Photo: SWNSNottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who tragically died after being injured on the ice at Sheffield Arena. Photo: SWNS
Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who tragically died after being injured on the ice at Sheffield Arena. Photo: SWNS

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on November 14, 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter.

After previously being bailed on April 26 until today (May 14), South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the man has been re-bailed again until June 26.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Adam's loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues. If there are any developments before the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.”

Adam's death sent shockwaves through the ice hockey sport and resulted in neck guards being made compulsory.

