Adam Johnson: Man arrested on suspicion of Nottingham Panthers player's manslaughter in Sheffield is rebailed
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed, police confirmed this morning.
Adam, aged 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28, 2023.
Panthers player Adam was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Adam, originally from Minnesota in America, died as a result of a neck injury.
On November 14, a man was arrested and quizzed by police on suspicion of Adam's manslaughter, and was subsequently bailed.
Today (Friday, February 9, 2024), the man has been re-bailed until April 25, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning.
They continued: "Our investigation is ongoing and our thoughts remain with Adam’s family at this time.
"If there is any update on the progress of the investigation ahead of the new bail expiration date, this will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website."