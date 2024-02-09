Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed, police confirmed this morning.

Adam, aged 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28, 2023.

Panthers player Adam was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Adam, originally from Minnesota in America, died as a result of a neck injury.

On November 14, a man was arrested and quizzed by police on suspicion of Adam's manslaughter, and was subsequently bailed.

Today (Friday, February 9, 2024), the man has been re-bailed until April 25, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning.

They continued: "Our investigation is ongoing and our thoughts remain with Adam’s family at this time.