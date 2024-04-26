Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man under investigation following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has now been re-bailed, police have confirmed.

29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.

Speaking today (April 26, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been further re-bailed until Tuesday, May 14, 2024

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on November 14, 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones as our investigation continues. If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on our website,” the SYP spokesperson added.

Adam's death sent shockwaves through the ice hockey sport and resulted in neck guards being made compulsory.

Thousands of shocked fans witnessed the on-ice incident at Sheffield's Utilita Arena which resulted in Adam's death.