A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after alleged violence in a South Yorkshire village.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was sent out to help at the incident, with South Yorkshire Police sent to the scene.

Part of the road, Main Street, in Wombwell, near Barnsley, was sealed off with blue and white police tape while officers carried out investigations,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police told The Star: “At 12.21pm yesterday (Tuesday 22 July), we were called by the Ambulance Service to reports of violence at Main Street, Barnsley.

“It is reported that a 68-year-old man was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.”

They added that a 19-year-old from Barnsley had been charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed to The Star they had been sent to the Wombwell incident.

A spokesman told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 12.17pm yesterday (22 July) to a report of an incident on Main Street in Wombwell.

“An ambulance and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by air to hospital.”

> A man attended Barnsley Magistrates Court this morning and was bailed with conditions. He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.