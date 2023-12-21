Police answer questions on murder investigation two weeks after tragic death near Leighton Road, Sheffield

Police investigating a suspected Sheffield murder are still unable to say how a man died, two weeks after his tragic death.

South Yorkshire Police were called to an area of green space near Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, two weeks ago (Monday, December 4), following reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Sadly, the 41-year-old man, who has still not been named by police, was already dead when police arrived. His family has been notified.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two weeks on, officers are still unable to confirm the cause of death.

Asked by The Star if the cause of death was yet known, the force said today: "A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive. Further tests are now being carried out to seek to establish a cause of death."

Asked if the case remained a murder investigation, they added: "Yes, a man remains under arrest on suspicion of murder and enquiries are ongoing."

The force said no one has been charged, but the 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remained on bail..

There have been no further arrests.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said after the death two weeks ago: "If you have any information which could assist us, we ask you pass it on via our new online live chat our online portal or by calling 101.

"Please quote incident number 456 of 4 December 2023 when you get in touch.