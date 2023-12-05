Loved one 'devastated' say friends, as police investigate suspected murder at Leighton Road, Gleadless, Sheffield

The partner of a man whose death has sparked a Sheffield murder investigation is 'devastated' says a friend.

South Yorkshire Police are today continuing with investigations near woods close to Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, after a man's body was found there yesterday. Pictures can be seen in the gallery below.

Police said they had received calls raising concerns for the man's safety and found a body yesterday.

One resident walking near the scene of the police investigation today said she was a friend of the dead man's partner, but declined to give their names. The man has yet to be named by police.

She told The Star: "It's a friend's partner who has died. He lived locally. She is absolutely devastated."

She said the dead man was a decent person who did not use drugs, and said she believed he was aged in his late 30s.

She added: "The police have been here all night."

This morning, two police cars and a police van were parked next to Leighton Road. A section of green space, opposite the Middle Hay View flats, was cordoned off with blue and white police tape.

Four officers could be seen.

The cordon started from a lamppost next to the Leighton Road, Fleury Road bus stop.

Another woman who lived on the estate said she had only seen the police presence for the first time this morning.

"It was a bit of a surprise to see the police presence," she said. "But things like this have happened before in the area.

"It's horrible. I don't know what's happened but no one deserves to die."

Police said in a statement last night: "Enquires are underway after officers located the body of a man.

"We were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road at 2.38pm. Sadly, he was deceased when our officers arrived. His family has been notified.

"An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death.

"A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or go onto the South Yorkshire Police website online portal. Quote incident number 456 of December 4 2023.

