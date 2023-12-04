Sheffield murder investigation: Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Gleadless
Officers discovered the body of a man in Gleadless, Sheffield, earlier today.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police officers discovered the body of a man in Sheffield today.
Officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man on Leighton Road in Gleadless, Sheffield at 2.38pm on December 4, 2023. Officers located the body of a man at the scene - he was sadly deceased when officers arrived.
South Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man's death.
Images shared online earlier today showed emergency services vehicles, including a fire engine and ambulance, parked on Leighton Road, Gleadless. In the background, blue police tape could be seen on the green spaces surrounding Meers Brook.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which could assist us, we ask you pass it on via our new online live chat our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 456 of 4 December 2023 when you get in touch.
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/."
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.