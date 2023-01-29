1 . Mark Best

Pictured is Mark Best, aged 57, of Baslow Road, at Totley, Sheffield, who has convictions for sex offences, had sexual conversations with two online decoy profiles which had been set up by paedophile hunters and he tried to arrange to meet one of them before he was caught by police, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. Best was sentenced to 48 months of custody with an extended licence period of three years on January 25 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to arrange or facilitate a child sex offence with a decoy, and to one count of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by using the internet to attempt to communicate with a child.

Photo: SYP