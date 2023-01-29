The latest round-up of court cases from across Sheffield and the region includes a high-profile trial as well as custodial sentences for convicted offenders.
A crown court trial has also heard how former Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara who has denied eight counts of fraud has been accused of trying to use taxpayers’ money as his personal kitty to fund an ‘extensive cocaine habit’.
1. Mark Best
Pictured is Mark Best, aged 57, of Baslow Road, at Totley, Sheffield, who has convictions for sex offences, had sexual conversations with two online decoy profiles which had been set up by paedophile hunters and he tried to arrange to meet one of them before he was caught by police, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.
Best was sentenced to 48 months of custody with an extended licence period of three years on January 25 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to arrange or facilitate a child sex offence with a decoy, and to one count of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by using the internet to attempt to communicate with a child.
Photo: SYP
2. Tyler Jules
Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 25 how Tyler Jules, aged 30, of Bellhouse Road, at Shiregreen, Sheffield, bit and stabbed her friend during a dispute after she had been drinking with him and another woman.
Boozed-up knife-wielding Jules, pictured, was jailed after she stabbed her friend so badly in his stomach that he had to have part of his bowels removed, according to the court.
Judge Peter Kelson KC sentenced Jules to 27 months of custody.
Photo: SYP
3. Joe Frost
‘Professional criminal’ Joe Frost, pictured, has been put behind bars after he went on a crime spree committing two burglaries, two vehicle thefts and a fraud offence.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 24 how Frost, aged 35, of Durham Road, at Dunscroft, Doncaster stole a Volkswagen car, burgled two homes and stole a Mitsubishi vehicle during his crime spree. Frost, who has previous convictions from 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2019, including burglaries and thefts, pleaded guilty to the two burglaries, two counts of taking a vehicle, one count of making off with fuel without payment and to one count of fraud after trying to use a stolen credit card. Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Frost he is a 'professional criminal' before sentencing him to four years and eight months of custody.
Photo: SYP
4. Thomas Andrew
Pictured is Thomas Andrew, aged 21, who has been jailed after he admitted breaking into a woman’s home in Sheffield and raping her. Andrew, of Peakstone Close, Doncaster, was sentenced to 21 years of custody at Sheffield Crown Court on January 27. The offending was committed on February 26, 2022, after Thomas broke into the property in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield.
Photo: SYP