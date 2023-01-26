A boozed-up knife-wielding woman has been jailed after she stabbed her friend so badly in his stomach that he had to have part of his bowels removed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 25 how Tyler Jules, aged 30, of Bellhouse Road, at Shiregreen, Sheffield, bit and stabbed her friend during a dispute after she had been drinking with him and another woman.

Judge Peter Kelson KC told Jules: “This was a prolonged attack involving biting and there are photographs of the bite wound and then you seized a knife and then you stabbed your victim in the stomach with the knife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Newman, prosecuting, said Jules, the male complainant and another woman had been out drinking alcohol together at another property before they returned to the other woman’s Shiregreen home. Mr Newman added Jules and the woman began arguing and as the male complainant tried to intervene Jules bit him on the left nipple and as they began wrestling he struck the defendant and she bit his right arm.

Pictured is Tyler Jules, aged 30, of Bellhouse Road, at Shiregreen, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 months of custody after she she stabbed a man at Shiregreen, Sheffield, and pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the other woman tried to separate them, the defendant picked up a large kitchen knife which she brandished as she shouted that she was crazy and mad, according to Mr Newman. Mr Newman said the defendant took a step to the right and stabbed the complainant in the abdomen and the wound was 4cm long and caused the complainant’s lower bowel to be exposed.

Mr Newman said: “The complainant got to his feet and staggered outside to raise the alarm and once outside he collapsed again and he was seen by neighbours and persons in the street who went to render first aid and an ambulance was called.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added police recovered a blood-stained knife from the house which had a 22.5cm blade and was covered in the complainant’s blood. The complainant stated he had to undergo surgery to repair damage to his abdomen and lower bowel and 10cm of his lower bowel had to be removed.

Mr Newman said: “That damage with the nature of his injuries has resulted in a significant adverse emotional effect upon him and he describes suffering regular nightmares and flashbacks to the incident that disturb his sleep and make him feel depressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complainant also stated: “The thought of seeing her in the street fills me with horror at what she might do. This is one of the reasons I have had to move.”

Jules, who has six previous convictions including two robberies and assaults, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding after the attack in May, 2019. Zaiban Alam, defending, said all of those at the property were heavily under the influence of drink and drugs after the other woman in the case said they had been taking cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Alam added that Jules has been assessed as having a personality disorder and she suffers with depression. She also said: “She accepts her conduct was unforgivable and she is deeply ashamed and she is very sorry and she has been throughout these proceedings.”