A man who used threatening behaviour just 24 hours after he was released from prison has been locked up again.

Philip Longstaff, aged 51, of no fixed abode, threatened a train conductor on a Northern service travelling between Meadowhall and Sheffield stations on Monday, January 16.

British Transport Police, which investigated the incident, said: “Longstaff pinned the conductor against the wall of the train when he discovered him hiding in the toilet. He held his clenched fist to the victim's face while clutching a bottle in his other hand, which the conductor feared he was about to use as a weapon.”

A passenger reported the incident and police were waiting for Longstaff when the train pulled up.

BTP added: “Longstaff was arrested and continued his tirade of abuse asking for his cuffs to be removed so he could break the jaw of the arresting officer. Once in custody he became violent, punching the interview room walls.”

He had been released from prison ‘on licence’ just 24 hours earlier. Prisoners released part-way through their sentences have strict rules to adhere to and must stay out of trouble or they are recalled to prison to serve the remainder of their sentence behind bars.Longstaff pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour the following day and was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment by Sheffield magistrates. He was also fined £50.

Investigating officer PC Dave Price said: "This was a terrifying encounter for a man who was simply going about his duties as part of his job. Everyone has the right to travel safely and to feel safe in their place of work.

“Behaviour like this is abhorrent and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “While thankfully, incidents such as this are rare, behaviour like this will not be tolerated by Northern.

“As part of our on-going fleet upgrade, high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by the British Transport Police is being installed on our trains. Many of our staff also wear bodyworn cameras which are used to tackle anti-social or criminal behaviour.

