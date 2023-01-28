Two shameless thieves have narrowly been spared from jail after they stole over £14,000 from a grandmother and blew their ill-gotten gains on a night-out, Uber Eats and Amazon deliveries.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 26 how Courtney Pymm and Chloe Ibbotson, both aged 23, used Pymm’s grandmother’s bank card and pin number to make £14,423 worth of unauthorised withdrawals for themselves between January, 2020, and May, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Burdon said victim Rita Pymm became aware of the theft after her bank placed a spending cap on her account and she realised there had been many withdrawals that she had not authorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge – Recorder Felicity Davies – told the defendants: “Enquiries were made – started by her, and then by the bank and police, and they discovered that you Courtney Pymm had obtained your grandmother’s bank card and her pin number in the first instance.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how two Sheffield thieves have narrowly been spared from jail after they stole over £14,000 from a grandmother and spent their ill-gotten gains on taxis, jewellery, Uber Eats, new mobile phones, a night-out and lots of Amazon parcels.

"I expect it was given to you but you then breached the trust your grandmother placed in you and together you stole large sums of money.”

She added: “Amongst the items that you spent Mrs Pymm’s money on were taxis, jewellery, Uber Eats, new mobile phones, a night-out and lots of Amazon parcels. None of this, on the face of it, appears to be necessities of life so you both enjoyed yourselves while stealing from Rita Pymm and this continued over an extensive period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Pym, of Daisy Walk, of Netherthorpe, Sheffield, who has no previous convictions, and Chloe Ibbotson, of Stanwell Walk, at Wincobank, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, both pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence barrister Francis Edusei said Ibbotson had a difficult up-bringing and has suffered with a lack of stability but her mother is now supporting her, and Ian West, defending, said Courtney Pynm has had alcohol problems.

Recorder Davies sentenced Ibbotson to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement, an alcohol abstinence requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also sentenced Pymm to 21 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement, an alcohol treatment requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad